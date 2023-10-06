Heartland Votes
Three events to take place at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville this weekend

The events held at the National Shrine include the annual Rosary for Life, a blessing for...
The events held at the National Shrine include the annual Rosary for Life, a blessing for family pets, and an outdoor Mass.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - This weekend, three separate events will be held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville.

Starting on Saturday, October 7, the Association of the Miraculous Medal invites people to participate in the annual “Rosary for Life.” The event take places at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the National Shrine.

Those attending the Rosary for Live event will gather at the Welcome Center next to the Shrine Church. Weather permitting, they will pray the Rosary at the Miraculous Medal Moments Area. In case of inclement weather, the Rosary will be recited in the Shrine Church. Following the Rosary, two guest speakers will give talks about the preservation of life.

The next event will be held on Sunday, October 8 at 1:30 p.m. You and your loved ones are invited to bring your family pet for a blessing at the grounds of the National Shrine.

The blessing will take place near the Visitor Center by the Miraculous Medal Moments Area. After the blessing, you are invited to enjoy the Rosary Walk on the Shrine grounds.

The final event takes place on Sunday at 5 p.m. An outdoor Mass will be held at the historic grotto on the grounds of the National Shrine. You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or quilts as there is limited seating at the grotto. In case of rain, Mass will take place in the Shrine Church.

For more information about any of the events mentioned above, you can call 1-800-264-6279 and ask for Frank.

