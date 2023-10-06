Heartland Votes
Teen cited in connection with locker room theft during jr. high school football game

By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A teen was cited in connection with a locker room theft at Cape Central High school during a football game.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the juvenile was cited for stealing and property damage.

They said some of the stolen property was recovered at the time the report was taken.

The theft happened Thursday night, October 5 at Central High School during the Farmington and Cape Tigers junior high football game.

According to the school district, a teen went into the unlocked Farmington locker room and took some items from team members. The teen was caught on camera leaving the locker room.

School leaders said some items were recovered, but some are still missing.

