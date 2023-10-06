Small quake shakes near Marston, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Friday morning, October 6.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered 1.4 miles north of Marston at 4:20 a.m.

The quake measured 4.1 miles deep.

As of 5:45 a.m., no one has reported feeling the quake.

To learn more about the earthquake or to report feeling it, click here for the U.S. Geological Service website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.