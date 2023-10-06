Heartland Votes
Small quake shakes near Marston, Mo.

The yellow star on the map marks where a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in New Madrid County early Friday morning, Oct. 6.
The yellow star on the map marks where a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in New Madrid County early Friday morning, Oct. 6.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Friday morning, October 6.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered 1.4 miles north of Marston at 4:20 a.m.

The quake measured 4.1 miles deep.

As of 5:45 a.m., no one has reported feeling the quake.

To learn more about the earthquake or to report feeling it, click here for the U.S. Geological Service website.

