SIU to hold Salukis Care Week to help students

Students will participate in activities all week long to help them destress and provide them with mental health resources and emotional and other support, culminating with Salukis Care Day on Friday, during which they can enjoy the rock-climbing wall and much more(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - To help students with emotional wellness, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be holding Salukis Care Week.

Set from October 9 - 13, SIU’s Undergraduate Student Government is partnering with Counseling and Psychological Services to ensure that students have all the support they need in order to not feel overwhelmed, exhausted or anxious.

A variety of special activities are planned all week long, culminating with Salukis Care Day on Friday, October 13. Various campus organizations and departments will offer information, resources and help to students as well.

On Friday, students can gather at Faner Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free food, giveaways, games, inflatables, the rock-climbing wall and Chalk Fest, where students can write positive quotes or affirmations with chalk to share with one another. Students can also make DIY affirmation bracelets and take part in Smash Your Stress.

In the case of rain, the event will be held at the Student Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The theme of the week is “Strengthening and Supporting our Salukis,” and each day has its own theme as well.

Counselors from CAPS, a unit of Student Health Services, are available at various locations across campus for students from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

For the complete schedule of events and more information, you can visit the SIU website.

