SIU to hold next “Journey to the Eclipse” talk

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A series of public talks about the upcoming total eclipse will continue at Southern Illinois University.

Matt Penn, adjunct assistant professor of practice in the School of Physics and Applied Physics at SIU, will be the speaker at the “Journey to the Eclipse” talk. The talk is set for 3 p.m. on October 6 at the Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library.

According to a release from SIU, Penn’s talk will center on the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast Initiative, a citizen-science experiment using volunteer telescope teams across all of North America to capture images. They will capture images of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on October 14 and the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The “Journey to the Eclipse” series is aimed at bringing together experts in astronomy, solar eclipses and other sun-related topics for students, faculty and staff of SIU. The series is free and open to the campus and public.

Each talk is held at 3 p.m. on the first Friday of each month in the Guyon Auditorium. The talks also will stream live via Zoom and be recorded. For more information about the event and links for the livestreams, you can go to eclipse.siu.edu.

