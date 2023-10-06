SIU celebrating Campus Sustainability Month

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In the tradition of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s commitment to sustainability and being “green,” the university is planning a variety of special events in recognition of October as Campus Sustainability Month.

The kickoff event runs from noon to 1 p.m. on October 12. The event involves a brownbag luncheon featuring a discussion led by sustainability director, Aimee Lemrise, and geology associate lecturer, Lea Gilbertson, in Parkinson Laboratory, Room 103. The presentation will focus on sustainability and energy, and everyone is welcome to attend. Participants may bring their lunches.

Planning is currently underway for an event to mark United Nations Day on October 24. Details are still being finalized, but plans call for a variety of interactive activities in front of the Sustainability Hub in the Student Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also on October 24, the Tree Campus Higher Education Advisory Committee, the SIU Forestry Club and the Society of American Foresters will be hosting about 170 area children from Carruthers Elementary School in Murphysboro for a tree walk on campus. There will also be demonstrations of various outdoor hands-on learning activities.

The first in a pair of Sustainability Chats is planned for October 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With the first held in the Hub at the Student Center, these chats will be used to help re-establish the campus’s Sustainability Working Groups, which make recommendations to address various areas of sustainability.

On October 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Student Center Craft Shop, Aaliyah Lewis, a sophomore fashion studies student, will present “Scrunchies from Scraps.” This event shows attendees how to transform old Saluki tote bags and T-shirts into stylish hair scrunchies.

To learn more about the sustainability initiatives, you can go to the SIU website. You can also send an email to sustainability@siu.edu or call 618-453-2846.

