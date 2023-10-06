Heartland Votes
Sikeston library shows off display for Banned Book Week

Banned Book Week continues through the weekend, October 7-8.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Requests to ban books at public schools and libraries across the country surged to a 21-year record in 2022, according to the American Library Association.

Since the early 1980s, the ALA has used the first week of October to highlight books banned from schools and libraries across the country.

The Sikeston Public Library has a banned book display set up for the week.

“These books, they’re out here to create the conversation,” said Sikeston children’s librarian Lisa Munger.

All the books Munger highlights are written for children, from Harry Potter to Charlotte’s Web.

This is the second year Munger has put up the display.

“Kids are confused like why are these books on the list and parents are kind of surprised, but then it also creates, well, we are going to check this out let’s see what people have a problem with,” said Munger.

Munger said reaction to the display has been positive.

“This community has been incredibly supportive of this, they just really like this, they like seeing what is out here and that we are promoting this material.”

And Munger said there are lessons to be learned here for readers of all ages.

“So that we can talk about this and what’s in them because it is creating knowledge, opening kids minds, opening adults minds,” added Munger.

Banned Book Week continues through the weekend, October 7-8.

