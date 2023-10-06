Heartland Votes
Rodney Carrington to take stage at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau

Rodney Carrington will take the state at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau, Mo. in December.
Rodney Carrington will take the state at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau, Mo. in December.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rodney Carrington will take the state at Century Casino in December.

According to a release from Century Casino, Carrington will perform at the event center on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets went on sale October 5 online. Prices are $125 for VIP tickets, $75 for premium tickets and $50 for general admission.

Carrington is known for his blend of stand-up comedy and country music.

The event is for mature audiences 21 years old and over.

