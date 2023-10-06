Rodney Carrington to take stage at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rodney Carrington will take the state at Century Casino in December.

According to a release from Century Casino, Carrington will perform at the event center on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets went on sale October 5 online. Prices are $125 for VIP tickets, $75 for premium tickets and $50 for general admission.

Carrington is known for his blend of stand-up comedy and country music.

The event is for mature audiences 21 years old and over.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.