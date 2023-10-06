Police asking for assistance in locating missing Benton man

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Benton, Illinois are asking for assistance in locating a missing “at risk” man.

The Benton Police Department is searching for 66-year-old Robert Cardin. Cardin is a white male described as being 5′11″ and 165 pounds.

Cardin was last seen near Stonebridge Nursing home around 4:55 p.m. on October 5, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Robert Cardin, you are asked to call 911 or contact your local police.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.