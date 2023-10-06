Police asking for assistance in locating missing Benton man

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Benton, Illinois are asking for assistance in locating a missing “at risk” man.

The Benton Police Department is searching for 66-year-old Robert Cardin. Cardin is a white male described as being 5′11″ and 165 pounds.

Cardin was last seen near Stonebridge Nursing home around 4:55 p.m. on October 5, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Robert Cardin, you are asked to call 911 or contact your local police.

