Much cooler weather heading our way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening with a few clouds and gusty winds. Behind this front temperatures will be falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s. For our Saturday we will see sunny skies and cool temperatures. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s. We will see clear skies for tomorrow evening with chilly temperatures. Lows by Sunday morning will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds developing in our northeastern counties. Highs will approach 70 degrees.

