MU Medical School’s Rural Scholars program gets $16 million federal boost

Funding will support programs that focus on maintaining rural access to healthcare
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri’s School of Medicine was awarded a $16 million federal grant, aimed at supporting the state’s healthcare facilities that serve the most remote, rural areas.

The grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration comes as Missouri, and many other states, deals with a significant shortage of rural-based physicians and facilities.

A recent survey from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform reported 19 rural hospitals in Missouri are at risk of closing based on their operating deficit. Of those, eight were identified as being in “immediate risk” of closing.

The medical school’s Rural Scholars Program was launched in 1995 and works to get more doctors out of the big urban centers to serve smaller communities. One program offers scholarships to prospective med students who live in rural, high-need areas, with the understanding that those students are more likely to return to those communities after completing their residency.

Another program partners the med school with 10 rural training site partners, allowing medical students and residents to experience and adapt to the unique needs of a rural clinic or hospital.

“Physicians who train primarily in rural settings are more likely to practice there. We also know that increasing the number of primary care physicians in a community is associated with improved population health,” said Kathleen Quinn, the med school’s Associate Dean for Rural Health. “The rural program physicians we’re producing consistently enter rural practices at rates well above the national average. We’re making a difference in rural health care in a very tangible way.”

Since starting the Rural Scholars Program, the med school said it’s had nearly 50 percent of medical school students admitted through the scholarship program are now practicing physicians in rural Missouri and 43 percent are primary care doctors.

