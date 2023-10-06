Heartland Votes
More than a thousand migratory birds found dead in Chicago

Scores of birds are seen after staff from the Field Museum collected them on Thursday.
Scores of birds are seen after staff from the Field Museum collected them on Thursday.(Source: Courtesy of Daryl Coldren, Field Museum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Birders in Chicago are dealing with a tragedy.

A massive migration through the city has turned to disaster as birds collided into glass-sided buildings and windows, perishing.

Field Museum staff told PBS station WTTW on Thursday they collected more than a thousand birds just from McCormick Place, Chicago’s large convention center near the shores of Lake Michigan.

The museum’s staff regularly gather dead birds from the grounds. PhD candidate Taylor Hains with the museum told WTTW birds were hitting the glass as staff were collecting the bodies.

Chicago Bird Collision Monitors reported on social media that their volunteers collected 300 dead birds on Thursday. The group’s volunteers work to protect and recover migratory birds killed and injured in the downtown Chicago area each spring and fall migration.

BirdCast, which provides real-time predictions of bird migrations, blamed the mass deaths on a combination of migration, adverse weather conditions related to a frontal boundary, and light and glass.

The people behind BirdCast urged “all businesses, building owners and private residences, as well as operators of any illuminated structures, to heed lights-out warnings for non-essential lights to be turned off during the migration season.”

The American Bird Conservancy estimates 1 billion birds a year die from colliding with glass. It recommends more bird-friendly designs for buildings. Homeowners can also do their part by adding bird-friendly products to the inside of their windows, such as tape.

