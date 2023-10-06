Missouri Highway Patrol investigating use-of-force death in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a use-of-force death in Kennett.

According to MSHP Sergeant Clark Parrott, Kennett Police Department called in the Highway Patrol Tuesday night (10/3) to conduct a use-of-force incident which resulted in the death of a man.

Parrott says the incident involved a taser, not a firearm, and that the victim was rushed to a Pemiscot County hospital and later died.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain confirms the victim is 34-year-old Brian McCormick.

Parrot says an autopsy is planned for next week.

Powell Funeral Home in Kennett is handling the funeral arrangements.

A dispatcher with Kennett Police Department says the officers involved have been cleared to return to duty.

