Missouri Highway Patrol investigating use-of-force death in Kennett

Man dies following police taser deployment
By Carly O'Keefe
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a use-of-force death in Kennett.

According to MSHP Sergeant Clark Parrott, Kennett Police Department called in the Highway Patrol Tuesday night (10/3) to conduct a use-of-force incident which resulted in the death of a man.

Parrott says the incident involved a taser, not a firearm, and that the victim was rushed to a Pemiscot County hospital and later died.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain confirms the victim is 34-year-old Brian McCormick.

Parrot says an autopsy is planned for next week.

Powell Funeral Home in Kennett is handling the funeral arrangements.

A dispatcher with Kennett Police Department says the officers involved have been cleared to return to duty.

