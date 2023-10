BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Benton, Illinois have located a man who was said to be missing.

The Benton Police Department located 66-year-old Robert Cardin safe.

Prior to being found, Cardin was last seen near Stonebridge Nursing home around 4:55 p.m. on October 5.

This missing person alert has been canceled.

