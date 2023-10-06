Marion, Ill. house fire under investigation

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning house fire in southern Illinois is under investigation.

According to a release from the Marion Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fire around 3:26 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Firefighters entered the building from the side and extinguished the fire. They immediately searched the home, but did not find anyone inside.

They say the homeowner was found a short time later.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Marion Fire Department and Marion Police Department.

Crews from the Herrin Fire Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

