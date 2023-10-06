Johnson County Fall Festival set for Oct. 6 & 7

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple activities and events are set to take place at the Johnson County Fall Festival on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7.

The family friendly festival is happening at the Vienna City Park.

Activities include bounce houses, kids tractor pull, FFA petting zoo and tractor show, scavenger hunt, contests and a parade.

There will also be food and craft vendors.

For a schedule of events, click here for the festival’s Facebook event page.

