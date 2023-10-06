Jackson Chamber to hold Job Opportunities in Business for high school students
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
J, Mo. (KFVS) - High school students in Jackson will have an opportunity to see what career options exist in the area.
Coming up on November 29, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding J.O.B.: Job Opportunities in Business at the Jackson High School Events Center.
To be a part of the event, you can call 573-243-8131 or email assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.
