Jackson Chamber to hold Job Opportunities in Business for high school students

J, Mo. (KFVS) - High school students in Jackson will have an opportunity to see what career options exist in the area.

Coming up on November 29, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding J.O.B.: Job Opportunities in Business at the Jackson High School Events Center.

Job Opportunities in Business coming up in Jackson

To be a part of the event, you can call 573-243-8131 or email assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.

Take advantage of this great hiring opportunity! Call 243-8131 to reserve your spot. Posted by Jackson Missouri Area Chamber Of Commerce on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.