Hundreds attend Project Hope event at Osage Centre

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people showed up at the Osage Centre on Friday, October 6 looking to making connections to improve their lives.

Project Hope is a one-stop shop for families that need health, financial or mental services.

This is the 14th year for the service fair.

The one-day outreach program helps the men, women and children in our community who have experienced homelessness and other financial hardships.

These services are provided at no cost.

“We have everything from the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, Social Security Administration, the catholic charity organization Gibson Recovery Center,” Calvin Garner, with the Community Partnership, said. “Some local doctors, for eye exams, ear exams, a local mammogram van as well as a full plethora of providers for our community.”

If you were not able to make it out to the Osage Centre, you can reach out to the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri at 573- 651-3747 and they will work to connect you with the services you need.

