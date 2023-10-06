First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
“Surprise” cold front this afternoon will bring coolest weather of the season.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A secondary ‘surprise’ cold front will sweep through this afternoon and evening, bringing the coolest air of the season thus far for the weekend. In the short term, areas of dense fog overnight should gradually decrease northwest to southeast as northwest breezes develop, but some areas could still have some fog at daybreak. Otherwise today will start out sunny and mild, but a secondary cold front will bring clouds and increasing northwest winds this afternoon and evening. A few sprinkles or very brief showers are possible along the front as well. This evening will be breezy and chilly, with clearing skies overnight.

Saturday will be the coolest day in a while, with official highs in the 60s and a cool northwest wind. With clear skies and light winds, Saturday night will be quite chilly, with lows from the upper 30s to low 40s. Some frost is possible in low-lying areas, and there will be thick fog near rivers and lakes. Next week will see a gradual warming trend, with highs back in the 80′s by midweek. Another cold front could bring some thunderstorms Thursday.

