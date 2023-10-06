First Alert: Foggy morning ahead of cold front this afternoon

(KFVS) - Allow for some extra travel time this morning.

Visibility is greatly reduced in many locations because of dense fog.

Some areas have less than a quarter mile of visibility.

Dense fog advisories are in effect through 9 a.m. for some locations.

Northwest breezes are slowly clearing fog, but some areas could still be foggy at daybreak.

A secondary cold front will sweep through the Heartland this afternoon, brining the coolest are of the season for the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s then drop into the 60s.

It will also be breezy.

Very brief showers or sprinkles are possible along the front.

This evening will be breezy, as well, and chilly, with clearing skies overnight.

Saturday will be the coolest day in a while, with official highs in the 60s and a cool northwest wind.

With clear skies and light winds, Saturday night will be quite chilly, with lows from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Some frost is possible in low-lying areas.

Thick fog will also be possible near rivers and lakes.

Sunday is looking a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, with light winds from the west.

Next week will see a gradual warming trend, with highs back in the 80′s by midweek.

Another cold front could bring some thunderstorms Thursday.

