Finally feeling like fall, with cooler temperatures on the way

By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday afternoon, Heartland, and it feels a bit cool outside today, thanks to a cold front overnight. Temperatures will warm up a little by the afternoon, up to the mid to low 70s. We will see mostly sunny skies, but some more clouds could come into the region later today as another cold front moves through the region, bringing even cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs for Saturday are only getting up to the mid 60s. The weekend looks very dry and sunny despite the cooler temperatures. We are tracking to possibility of frost Saturday night into Sunday morning, particularly in low lying areas. By Wednesday of next week, we should expect temperatures to rise back to the 80s before another cold front brings some scattered storms in on Thursday.

