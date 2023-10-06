Dyersburg, Tenn. man facing attempted murder charge in connection with stabbing

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing investigation.

Jeremiah Toles, 20, was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted murder, aggravated robbery and theft over $2,500.

According to Dyersburg police, they responded to Tennyson Apartments on October 4 for a report of a person who had been stabbed.

Responding officers provided emergency care until EMS arrived on scene. The victim was then airlifted to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital for treatment.

Detectives say Toles was later arrested. He allegedly had contacted with the victim over drugs.

They say the victim went to a location on Tucker Street where he was allegedly stabbed by Toles.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered on Menzies Road in Dyersburg after Toles allegedly stole it. Officers found suspected drugs inside the vehicle.

