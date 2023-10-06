Heartland Votes
Developers propose sports complex to be built in Marion

A new sports complex in Marion could bring hundreds of thousands of tourists to the city
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sports complex in Marion could bring hundreds of thousands of tourists to the city.

Developers presented a proposal to the Marion city council on September 25 to build a complex on the city’s west side.

It includes 16 outdoor fields and a 160-thousand square foot indoor facility.

Officials estimate the complex would bring 285,000 visitors to Marion each year.

At this moment, nothing has been decided, but both the City of Marion and Williamson County Government are discussing ways to pay for the $35M project.

