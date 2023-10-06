Developers propose sports complex to be built in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sports complex in Marion could bring hundreds of thousands of tourists to the city.

Developers presented a proposal to the Marion city council on September 25 to build a complex on the city’s west side.

It includes 16 outdoor fields and a 160-thousand square foot indoor facility.

Officials estimate the complex would bring 285,000 visitors to Marion each year.

At this moment, nothing has been decided, but both the City of Marion and Williamson County Government are discussing ways to pay for the $35M project.

