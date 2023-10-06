Cape Girardeau woman speaks out against allegations after drug investigation at former church building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The woman accused of allowing her tenants to buy and sell drugs at her property in Cape Girardeau denies the allegations against her and said she’s trying to offer a last chance to people often shunned by society.

60-year-old Karen Schleyer is charged with maintaining or keeping a public nuisance at 1024 William Street in Cape Girardeau.

Schleyer said it’s used as a homeless shelter. Neighbors spoke out against Schleyer saying this problem has been going on for years, with multiple properties she owns.

Now, she wants to tell her side of the story. She believes misunderstandings led to her arrest.

“How could I not help somebody who’s living in a truck? And I have all this space it just doesn’t make any sense to me,” Schleyer said.

Schleyer said this idea is what turned the former church into a shelter. She bought the property in April 2020.

“I’ve lived there since that time, I lived in the parsonage,” Schleyer explained. “The minister had the church and an office and a storage room, and in the fellowship hall we would sometimes have people come in who needed temporary places to stay.”

Schleyer said she wanted to help others by giving them a place to stay. She did not require any type of screening process before people could stay there, just whoever had a need. Every once in a while she turned people away, but she said it wasn’t often.

“That’s the point, we were like the last ditch, the saving of the lost souls, we were like your last chance,” Schleyer said.

We asked her in what situations did she turn someone away.

“Normally, if it was somebody who had, they’d stolen and they had no remorse about it,” Schleyer explained.

According to court documents, police investigated the property for drug activity from January 2023 until September 2023. Schleyer said she stopped living at the property in August, towards the end of that investigation.

We asked her if she knew of any drug activity in that building.

“There was a person there that we were trying to get out,” Schleyer said. “We knew that there was activity, and we didn’t know what to do. We kept talking to him, telling him he was evicted, all these different things. And so it was a blessing when they raided that part, but they only raided the church and they got him out of there and arrested him, but they didn’t come over to where I was”

After that answer, we asked her again about her knowledge of drug activity to clarify.

“No, I was aware that there were people who came there and may have been,” Schleyer said. “I mean, yes, there’s a freedom church that says welcome felons, junkies, and saints, I mean of course I know that people but I tell them not to do it on the property.”

She also directly addressed one situation mentioned in court documents that led to her arrest. Authorities say they pulled over a car leaving the property and found meth.

“How am I responsible for the content of a car that came onto my driveway and then left? That’s absurd,” she said.

She denies the people in the car brought the drugs into the building, but said she understands her role as the owner.

“I know that I’m the person responsible, I understand that, you know, so that’s what can they do,” Schleyer said. “But if they want to change the situation, they have to come to the person who owns the building.”

Police say they left messages on her phone to let her know about the complaints. Schleyer said she never got them.

“The sheriff came by, and I thought he was looking for someone and he said ‘you have a warrant,’ and I was like ‘for what?’ I had no idea what it was for,” she said.

She also talked about her other properties on North Henderson Avenue and said none of her neighbors complained to her directly.

“I would always work with you if you would come to talk to me,” Schleyer said.

In the future, she said she will work harder to set clear expectations for anyone living in the building. Her and the three other people she said oversee the property are working to install cameras.

“It will never be like it has been, I promise you,” she said.

She acknowledged she may have skipped steps in setting up the shelter, but said her intention has always been good.

“I’m not a monster, I’m not a terrible person,” Schleyer said. “I’m just trying to, I came into a community, saw a problem, tried to help.”

Schleyer said as of now, she’s still using 1024 William as a homeless shelter, but is working to have it renovated into a community center. She hopes to complete that project by mid-November.

Schleyer is scheduled to appear in court for a counsel status hearing in November.

