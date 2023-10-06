Antlerless firearms season begins Friday in Missouri

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The archery season in Missouri is underway and Friday, October 6 begins the state’s new early firearms antlerless deer season.

The new season is only open in most counties across the state. These include Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties in the Heartland.

There is no antlerless season for select counties in southeast Missouri, which includes all the Bootheel and Iron, Wayne and Carter Counties.

The three-day season begins runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Missouri's new early firearms antlerless season is open in the counties shaded in blue, including a few in the Heartland. The is no antlerless season for the counties in orange, which includes all of the Bootheel and Iron, Wayne and Carter Counties. (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the early antlerless season provide additional hunting opportunities and helps increase the antlerless deer harvest prior to the November portion of firearms season, when many hunters focus on harvesting bucks.

The following are the 2023-2024 firearms deer hunting seasons in Missouri:

New: Firearms early antlerless portion: Oct. 6-8 (in open counties)

Firearms early youth portion: Oct. 28-29

Firearms November portion: Nov. 11-21

New: Firearms CWD portion: Nov. 22-26 (in open counties)

Firearms late youth portion: Nov. 24-26

Firearms late antlerless portion: Dec. 2-10 (in open counties)

Firearms alternative methods portion: Dec. 23 – Jan. 2, 2024

The 2023-2024 archery deer and turkey hunting seasons in Missouri are September 15 to November 10 and Nov. 22 to January 15, 2024.

Managed archery deer hunts in Cape Girardeau are scheduled between Saturday, Oct. 21 and December 22.

Hunters who have been drawn for those hunts will have to attend a mandatory orientation on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The orientation gets underway at 10 a.m. at the Osage Centre.

