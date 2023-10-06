Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Acting Governor Kehoe orders Capitol dome lighted red in honor of fallen Missouri firefighters

From sunset on Saturday, October 7 until sunrise on Sunday, October 8, the lighting coincides...
From sunset on Saturday, October 7 until sunrise on Sunday, October 8, the lighting coincides with Missouri’s annual memorial services for firefighters(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On behalf of Governor Mike Parson and serving in his capacity as Acting Governor, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters.

From sunset on Saturday, October 7 until sunrise on Sunday, October 8, the lighting coincides with Missouri’s annual memorial services for firefighters at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City. Gov. Parson has proclaimed October 8 as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.

The Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil at the memorial for all deceased firefighters on October 7, beginning at 7 p.m. On October 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service will be held at the memorial in honor of Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022.

The Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri is located at 5550 Dunn Drive in Kingdom City. Pictures of the Capitol lighted red will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning, October 5.
Police investigating after body found in Kennett, Mo.
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Rickey Foulks of Cape Girardeau and was later...
Cape Girardeau man charged for burglary and kidnapping
The county coroner is a position that holds a great deal of power.
First Alert Investigation: Concerns about the Cape County Coroner
Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
A crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck shutdown southbound lanes on...
I-55 southbound back open near after crash near mile marker 80

Latest News

Rodney Carrington will take the state at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau, Mo. in December.
Rodney Carrington to take stage at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau
The events held at the National Shrine include the annual Rosary for Life, a blessing for...
Three events to take place at National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville this weekend
Hundreds of people showed up at the Osage Centre on Friday, October 6 looking to making...
Hundreds attend Project Hope event at Osage Centre
People are enjoying food at the 5th Annual Van Buren Fall Festival.
River Jam Car and Bike Show, Fall Festival in October kick off in Van Buren