2 arrested in connection with Carbondale weapon investigation

Two people were arrested in connection with a weapon investigation in Carbondale.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a weapon investigation in Carbondale.

Vernell J. Lollar, 18, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Tyrez J.T. Gails, 18, of Carbondale, was arrested on a Jackson County failure to appear warrant for a prior arrest for resisting a peace officer.

Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 700 block of West College Street around 3:33 p.m. on Friday, October 6 for a report of two suspicious men outside of a home and one possibly armed with a handgun.

Police found two men matching the descriptions of the suspects and detained them.

Lollar was arrested for home invasion after officers learned he unlawfully entered a home and threatened the resident with a gun.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

