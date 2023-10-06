Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

10th annual Craft Beer Festival Fundraiser in Cape Girardeau

This year’s festival marks a decade of raising funds for the support of the Community...
This year’s festival marks a decade of raising funds for the support of the Community Counseling Center while celebrating the craft beer culture(Angie Lucid Creative)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Counseling Center Foundation Board of Directors is announcing the 10th Annual Craft Beer Festival Fundraiser.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 21 at Arena Park FSCB Pavilion from noon to 4 p.m. This year’s festival marks a decade of raising funds for the support of the Community Counseling Center while celebrating the craft beer culture.

Attendees will be able to sample a diverse selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries. There will also be a variety of options of food from Rosati’s to enjoy.

All proceeds from the Craft Beer Festival will be used to support the work being done in the lives of clients Community Counseling Center.

Tickets are available for purchase online. General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $60. VIP tickets are limited to the first 200 buyers and include early admission, exclusive tasting, and an exclusive dining experience catered by Rosati’s.

For event updates and other announcements, you can following the Community Counseling Center Foundation Craft Beer Festival Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning, October 5.
Police investigating after body found in Kennett, Mo.
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Rickey Foulks of Cape Girardeau and was later...
Cape Girardeau man charged for burglary and kidnapping
The county coroner is a position that holds a great deal of power.
First Alert Investigation: Concerns about the Cape County Coroner
Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
A crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck shutdown southbound lanes on...
I-55 southbound back open near after crash near mile marker 80

Latest News

Schleyer denies knowing of any drug activity happening on her property.
Cape Girardeau woman speaks out against allegations after drug investigation at former church building
Friday, October 6 begins Missouri's new early firearms antlerless deer season.
Antlerless firearms season begins Friday in Missouri
The Frankfort cheer team jumped into action when they heard about a deadly crash near Benton,...
West Frankfort faces Benton for Heartland Football Friday, weeks after deadly crash impacted both schools
Hundreds of people showed up at the Osage Centre on Friday, October 6 looking to making...
Hundreds attend Project Hope event at Osage Centre
A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing investigation.
Dyersburg, Tenn. man facing attempted murder charge in connection with stabbing