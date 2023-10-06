10th annual Craft Beer Festival Fundraiser in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Counseling Center Foundation Board of Directors is announcing the 10th Annual Craft Beer Festival Fundraiser.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 21 at Arena Park FSCB Pavilion from noon to 4 p.m. This year’s festival marks a decade of raising funds for the support of the Community Counseling Center while celebrating the craft beer culture.

Attendees will be able to sample a diverse selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries. There will also be a variety of options of food from Rosati’s to enjoy.

All proceeds from the Craft Beer Festival will be used to support the work being done in the lives of clients Community Counseling Center.

Tickets are available for purchase online. General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $60. VIP tickets are limited to the first 200 buyers and include early admission, exclusive tasting, and an exclusive dining experience catered by Rosati’s.

For event updates and other announcements, you can following the Community Counseling Center Foundation Craft Beer Festival Facebook page.

