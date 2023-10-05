Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

X strips headlines from news articles

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another change has come to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Users will no longer see headlines for articles shared on the site because the site and app will no longer show them.

Without a headline, a post will lack context, but clicking on the image will link you back to the original site.

The new modification means media companies and publishers have to change the way they share content on the social media app.

X CEO Elon Musk says the change “will greatly improve the aesthetics”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
After the rain, we can expect cooler and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
First Alert: Tracking rain, some thunderstorms tonight into Thurs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is scheduled for October 7.
Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest scheduled for Oct. 7
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
The Big Muddy Brew Fest will be Saturday, Oct. 7.
Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest preview
Tensions are running high among House Republican after an historic ouster of House Speaker...
8 House Republicans face retribution for McCarthy ouster