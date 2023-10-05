Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

‘Unstuffed: A Build-A-Near Story’ documentary premieres

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In 1997, St. Louis became the launching pad for personalized “furry friends.”

Build-A-Bear’s first workshop opened inside the Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights 26 years ago this month.

On Wednesday, “Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story” made its hometown debut at the Missouri History Museum.

It is a documentary chronicling the iconic brand’s journey. It shares the ups and downs founder Maxine Clark navigated as Build-A-Bear has become memory-holders for every generation.

The company’s current CEO said this film unstuffs the story behind the bears.

Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear story is streaming now. You can find it on Apple TV and YouTube.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
After the rain, we can expect cooler and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
First Alert: Tracking rain, some thunderstorms tonight into Thurs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Police are investigating alleged drug activity at a former church building in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Police investigating alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
Alto Vineyards in southern Illinois will celebrate 35 years this weekend.
Alto Vineyards to celebrate 35 years
A juvenile is facing charges and an 18 year old was arrested on an unrelated warrant after a...
Juvenile facing charge, 18 year old arrested on warrant after report of shots fired
Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
Emergency crews were on the scene of a downed tree near the intersection of Bloomfield Road and...
Crews cleared downed tree on Bloomfield Rd. and Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau