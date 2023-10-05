Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Southeast Mo. State: Wire fraud investigation ongoing

Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University released some new details in a wire fraud...
Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University released some new details in a wire fraud investigation.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University released some new details in a wire fraud investigation.

According to a release from the university, there is no indication that any personal records of students, faculty or staff were compromised.

Currently, they say there’s nothing to suggest an employee was involved in criminal activity. There is also no information to suggest the incident involves any capital project currently underway, or recently finished, at the university.

Southeast Mo. State DPS investigating wire fraud against university after money stolen

“The University takes seriously its role as a public entity and wants to assure the public that this incident does not jeopardize any current strategic initiative, project, or other activity at the University,” according to the release. “Out of respect for the investigation all further media inquiries should be directed to the FBI St. Louis Field Office.”

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
Katy O’Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau is offering the chance for people to explore history, Irish...
Katy O’Ferrell’s Un-Happy Hour in Cape Girardeau
After the rain, we can expect cooler and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
First Alert: Tracking rain, some thunderstorms tonight into Thurs.

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Police Department introduced a new "chief."
Cape Girardeau PD introduces new ‘Chief’
Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson scheduled to host annual Family Fall...
Governor and First Lady Parson Host Sixth Annual Fall Festival
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Illinois State Police identified the driver believed to be involved in a crash on U.S. Highway...
ISP identified driver believed to be involved in crash on Hwy. 40 that left 5 dead