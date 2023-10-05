Southeast Mo. State: Wire fraud investigation ongoing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University released some new details in a wire fraud investigation.

According to a release from the university, there is no indication that any personal records of students, faculty or staff were compromised.

Currently, they say there’s nothing to suggest an employee was involved in criminal activity. There is also no information to suggest the incident involves any capital project currently underway, or recently finished, at the university.

“The University takes seriously its role as a public entity and wants to assure the public that this incident does not jeopardize any current strategic initiative, project, or other activity at the University,” according to the release. “Out of respect for the investigation all further media inquiries should be directed to the FBI St. Louis Field Office.”

They say the investigation is ongoing.

