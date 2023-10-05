Rainy day before beautiful weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Thursday, Heartland! The steady rainfall may be putting a damper on the day but beautiful weather is just around the corner. A cold front is pushing through bringing us these showers for most of the afternoon and evening. Behind the front is much drier and fall-like weather to kickstart our weekend. Sunny skies are expected through the entire weekend with that blast of autumn air on Saturday. Highs on Saturday staying in the mid-60s with the chance for some 30s overnight into early Sunday morning. By the end of the weekend we are seeing more normal, near-average temps and clear skies into next week.

