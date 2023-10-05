Heartland Votes
Notre Dame and Kennett with Holcomb win girls tennis District Championships

By Jess Todd
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A pair of girls tennis teams in southeast Missouri won District Championships on Wednesday.

St. Pius vs. Notre Dame

Hosting Class 2 District 1, Notre Dame had to change locations indoors due to rain. The move to Freedom Fit Zone in Jackson instead of their home courts at Notre Dame High School didn’t phase the Bulldogs. Notre Dame defeated St. Pius 5-0 for the title.

Kennett with Holcomb also earned a 5-0 victory hosting the Class 1 District 1 Championship against Saxony Lutheran. It extends the Indians’ Missouri state record winning streak to 59 consecutive matches.

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 10/4/23
St. Pius vs. Notre Dame
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 10/4
Saxony Lutheran vs. Kennett/Holcomb
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 10/4
