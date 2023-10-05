Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Nice Friday but another front brings wind and cool temps late

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front is pushing through the area and out ahead of this front we saw widespread rain across the Heartland. For this evening drier air will move into the area and temperatures will cool off. We will see readings fall through the 60s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will mainly be in the lower to middle 50s. Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant for most of the day however, by the late afternoon early evening hours a cold front will move into the area with gusty winds and a few clouds. Temperatures will be falling rapidly behind this front as well. Highs Friday will reach the lower to middle 70s but fall into the upper 40s north to middle 50s south during the late evening hours. The weekend still looks chilly with small chance for patchy frost in a few areas Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
Katy O’Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau is offering the chance for people to explore history, Irish...
Katy O’Ferrell’s Un-Happy Hour in Cape Girardeau
After the rain, we can expect cooler and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
First Alert: Tracking rain, some thunderstorms tonight into Thurs.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rainy day before beautiful weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 10/5/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 10/5/23
First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 10/5/23
First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 10/5/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/5.
First Alert forecast at noon on 10/5