Nice Friday but another front brings wind and cool temps late

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front is pushing through the area and out ahead of this front we saw widespread rain across the Heartland. For this evening drier air will move into the area and temperatures will cool off. We will see readings fall through the 60s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will mainly be in the lower to middle 50s. Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant for most of the day however, by the late afternoon early evening hours a cold front will move into the area with gusty winds and a few clouds. Temperatures will be falling rapidly behind this front as well. Highs Friday will reach the lower to middle 70s but fall into the upper 40s north to middle 50s south during the late evening hours. The weekend still looks chilly with small chance for patchy frost in a few areas Sunday morning.

