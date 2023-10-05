Mercy Hospital names Eric Ammons to new regional leadership position

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Mercy Hospital names the person who will lead its regional effort in Southeast Missouri.

Eric Ammons will serve as regional President from Jefferson County to Perry County.

According to the healthcare system, Ammons’s role could expand into Cape Girardeau and Dexter if Mercy’s agreement with Southeast Health is approved.

Ammons will start his new position on October 18.

