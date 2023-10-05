Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mercy Hospital names Eric Ammons to new regional leadership position

Mercy Hospital names the person who will lead its regional effort in Southeast Missouri
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Mercy Hospital names the person who will lead its regional effort in Southeast Missouri.

Eric Ammons will serve as regional President from Jefferson County to Perry County.

According to the healthcare system, Ammons’s role could expand into Cape Girardeau and Dexter if Mercy’s agreement with Southeast Health is approved.

Ammons will start his new position on October 18.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
Katy O’Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau is offering the chance for people to explore history, Irish...
Katy O’Ferrell’s Un-Happy Hour in Cape Girardeau
After the rain, we can expect cooler and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
First Alert: Tracking rain, some thunderstorms tonight into Thurs.

Latest News

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler joins local leaders to announce a $150,000 grant.
Carbondale Warming Center receives a $150,000 grant to help get back to a 24 hour facility
Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University released some new details in a wire fraud...
Southeast Mo. State: Wire fraud investigation ongoing
In the Heartland, two applicants will be receiving funding. This includes Wagner Wine & Spirits...
Gov. Beshear announces initial round of awards to build network of electric vehicle charging stations
The most recent data from a national survey finds Missouri among the most affordable states to...
Survey: Missouri considered among most affordable states to live in