Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Kennett man sentenced to 110 months in prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

35-year-old Jody Renfro is the third and final defendant in the case to be sentenced. He...
35-year-old Jody Renfro is the third and final defendant in the case to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a man from Kennett to 110 months in prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy involving his twin brother and another man.

Sentenced on October 5, 35-year-old Jody Renfro is the third and final defendant in the case to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In April, Judge Limbaugh sentenced 32-year-old John Andrew Schoolcraft of Portageville to 15 years in prison for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

35-year-old Jammie Renfro of Kennett was sentenced in August to 130 months in federal prison for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the Office of the United State Attorney, all three men pleaded guilty and admitted distributing methamphetamine throughout Dunklin County from May 2022 through June 23, 2022.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol utilized confidential informants and audio and video recording devices to conduct a series of controlled methamphetamine purchases from the group.

The case culminated in the execution of a search warrant at Schoolcraft’s residence in Kennett, where officers seized over four pounds of methamphetamine, a .45-caliber pistol and $2,785 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
Katy O’Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau is offering the chance for people to explore history, Irish...
Katy O’Ferrell’s Un-Happy Hour in Cape Girardeau
After the rain, we can expect cooler and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
First Alert: Tracking rain, some thunderstorms tonight into Thurs.

Latest News

In the Heartland, two applicants will be receiving funding. This includes Wagner Wine & Spirits...
Gov. Beshear announces initial round of awards to build network of electric vehicle charging stations
The Cape Girardeau Police Department introduced a new "chief."
Cape Girardeau PD introduces new ‘Chief’
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Rickey Foulks of Cape Girardeau and was later...
Cape Girardeau man charged for burglary and kidnapping
Cape Girardeau Police have a new "Chief." You're looking at the Police Department's first...
Cape Girardeau police welcome first community resource dog, "Chief"