Ill. State Police ID driver believed to be involved in crash on Hwy. 40 that left 5 dead, multiple injured

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police have identified the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a crash just outside Teutopolis that resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries.

“Thank you to the communities of Montrose and Teutopolis, and everyone who provided information to ISP,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release. “The information we received from the community has been instrumental in identifying the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in this case.”

The crash happened on Friday, September 29 around 8:42 p.m. on U.S. Highway 40.

According to ISP, the crash involved a semi truck tanker carrying 7,500 gallons of anhydrous ammonia, of which approximately 4,000 leaked due to the tank being punctured.

Due to the plume from the leak, state police say about 500 residents were evacuated from northeastern parts of Teutopolis until around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

U.S. Highway 40 was closed between Effingham and Montrose.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.