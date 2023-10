CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck shutdown southbound lanes on I-55 near the 80 mile marker

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said at 1:45 p.m. the lanes were back open and Troop E officers had cleared the scene.

It is unclear if there were injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.