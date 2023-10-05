Heartland gardener shares tips for protecting your plants during cooler weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With cold temperatures on the way, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to protect your plants.

I spoke with Stacey Roth, Owner of Glass Gardens by Stacey in Jackson, Missouri, who said it’s a good idea to cover tender plants, bring pots inside and layer mulch for frost protection during the fall.

Roth says plants like kale, parsley, and spinach can tolerate the cooler temps, but annuals and vegetables are likely to die.

She says many plants don’t thrive in the cold, which is why it’s important to adjust your routines when the seasons change.

“Some of them are annuals and they’re gonna die once it hits--about sometimes 28 to 32 degrees--it’ll just die for the season,” Roth said. “If you want to keep it, either dig it up or just bring it inside and you want to go through the whole process before bringing them inside--that keeps you from getting bugs in your house and a lot of other unwanted things you don’t want there. And then perennials, they’re fine, you can leave those alone.”

But there are a few things you can do to help ensure your plants will survive the cold weather.

“The first thing I always do is grab my plant. I pull off all the dead leaves and I trim anything back that needs to be trimmed. And then I’ll take the plant and I’ll give it a really good shake and from there you’ll see if like bugs come up--any dead stuff is gonna fall off,” Roth said. “If there’s bugs, we have a couple different insecticides. We have organic ones or if you want to do a regular pesticide, that’s the easiest way and then from there you can like add soil to your pot or re-pot it if you want.”

