Governor and First Lady Parson Host Sixth Annual Fall Festival

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson scheduled to host annual Family Fall...
By Spencer Wareing
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion is scheduled for October 28.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will host the sixth annual event at the People’s House.

“This is a fun way to kick-off the fall season by celebrating with your family and friends,” they said in a joint statement.

There will activities for all ages, including a bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating, and a bluegrass music performance from The Kay Brothers. Children 12 and under are invited to wear their Halloween costumes. Several vendors will be there, including Missouri Grown, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Missouri State Parks, Runge Nature Center, Rockin’ Rents, The Magic House St. Louis, MO Hives, Scholastics, HALs Hoppers, and more.

This event is free and open to the public, with no prior registration required.

