Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Gov. Beshear announces initial round of awards to build network of electric vehicle charging stations

In the Heartland, two applicants will be receiving funding. This includes Wagner Wine & Spirits...
In the Heartland, two applicants will be receiving funding. This includes Wagner Wine & Spirits in Mayfield and Ideal Market in Dawson Springs, both under the Francis Energy Charging applicant.(Pexels)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the first round of awards for developers to design, build, operate and maintain a statewide network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Thanks to federal funds, private matching funds and a state-issued Request for Proposals, six qualified developers have been approved for nearly $10.9M in funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The funding will go toward the construction of 16 public charging stations along 11 Alternative Fuel Corridor groups, under an implementation plan approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

In the Heartland, two applicants will be receiving funding. This includes Wagner Wine & Spirits in Mayfield and Ideal Market in Dawson Springs, both under the Francis Energy Charging applicant.

The awards announced on October 5 allow developers to begin the initial phases of the project. This includes design, utility coordination, environmental review and ordering equipment. Developers have 90 days to meet certain conditions and then a project agreement will be executed.

For more information about the program, you can visit EVCharging.ky.gov

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen P. Schleyer, 60, was charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance...
Police investigate alleged drug activity at former church building; property owner facing charge
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Suspect in custody after leading officers on brief chase in Cape Girardeau
Katy O’Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau is offering the chance for people to explore history, Irish...
Katy O’Ferrell’s Un-Happy Hour in Cape Girardeau
After the rain, we can expect cooler and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
First Alert: Tracking rain, some thunderstorms tonight into Thurs.

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Police Department introduced a new "chief."
Cape Girardeau PD introduces new ‘Chief’
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Rickey Foulks of Cape Girardeau and was later...
Cape Girardeau man charged for burglary and kidnapping
35-year-old Jody Renfro is the third and final defendant in the case to be sentenced. He...
Kennett man sentenced to 110 months in prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
Cape Girardeau Police have a new "Chief." You're looking at the Police Department's first...
Cape Girardeau police welcome first community resource dog, "Chief"
A suspect's in custody in connection with a Cape Girardeau Police chase we told you about...
Suspect charged in Wednesday Cape Girardeau police chase