Gov. Beshear announces initial round of awards to build network of electric vehicle charging stations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the first round of awards for developers to design, build, operate and maintain a statewide network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Thanks to federal funds, private matching funds and a state-issued Request for Proposals, six qualified developers have been approved for nearly $10.9M in funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The funding will go toward the construction of 16 public charging stations along 11 Alternative Fuel Corridor groups, under an implementation plan approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

In the Heartland, two applicants will be receiving funding. This includes Wagner Wine & Spirits in Mayfield and Ideal Market in Dawson Springs, both under the Francis Energy Charging applicant.

The awards announced on October 5 allow developers to begin the initial phases of the project. This includes design, utility coordination, environmental review and ordering equipment. Developers have 90 days to meet certain conditions and then a project agreement will be executed.

For more information about the program, you can visit EVCharging.ky.gov

