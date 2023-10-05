Glenn Family Foundation donates $10,000 to St. Jude

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The proceeds of the 2023 Larry Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament, a sum of $10,000, have been donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pansy Glenn is a member of the Glenn Family Foundation Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled, as Larry would have been, by the support of friends and family to be able to make this contribution to such a worthy cause,” Pansy Glenn said.

Jeff Glenn is the Treasurer of the Glenn Family Foundation.

“On behalf of the Glenn Family Foundation, we want to thank our sponsors, participants, and volunteers for helping us make this tournament a fantastic success,” Glenn said.

