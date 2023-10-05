Heartland Votes
Glenn Family Foundation donates $10,000 to St. Jude

The proceeds of the 2023 Larry Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament, a sum of $10,000, have been...
The proceeds of the 2023 Larry Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament, a sum of $10,000, have been donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.(Glenn Family Foundation)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The proceeds of the 2023 Larry Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament, a sum of $10,000, have been donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pansy Glenn is a member of the Glenn Family Foundation Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled, as Larry would have been, by the support of friends and family to be able to make this contribution to such a worthy cause,” Pansy Glenn said.

Jeff Glenn is the Treasurer of the Glenn Family Foundation.

“On behalf of the Glenn Family Foundation, we want to thank our sponsors, participants, and volunteers for helping us make this tournament a fantastic success,” Glenn said.

