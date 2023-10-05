First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Rare ‘rainy day’ as cold front slowly crosses the area.....coolest air arrives Friday afternoon!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Shaping up to be a rare rainy day as an upper trough and cold front push through the area. Rain will be likely for the first half of the day (with embedded thunder possible) but will begin to taper off from west to east this afternoon and evening. With clouds and extensive rain, highs today will be limited to about 70° even though the cold front doesn’t arrive until late. Skies will clear out overnight with light northwest breezes….lows on Friday morning will be in the 50s.

A secondary cold front will push in from the northwest Friday afternoon…bringing clouds and increasing northwest breezes. Friday evening will be dry but cool and breezy with temps falling from the 60s into the 50s after sunset. The breeze will make it feel cooler! Temps will bottom out on Saturday (highs in the 60s) and Saturday night (daybreak lows about 36 to 43!) before we start to rebound next week. By the middle of next we’ll be back above average again!

After the rain, we can expect cooler and drier conditions throughout the weekend.
