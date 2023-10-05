First Alert: Rain through this afternoon and evening; cold front moves in later

(KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a rare rainy day.

Brian Alworth says rain will be likely for the first half of the day, with some thunder possible, but will begin to taper off from west to east this afternoon and evening.

With clouds and extensive rain, highs today will be about 70 degrees even though the cold front doesn’t arrive until later.

Skies will clear out overnight with light northwest breezes. Lows on Friday morning will be in the 50s.

A secondary cold front will push in from the northwest on Friday afternoon bringing clouds and increasing northwest breezes.

Friday evening will be dry, but cool and breezy with temps falling from the 60s into the 50s after sunset.

The breeze will make it feel cooler. Temps will bottom out on Saturday, with highs in the 60s, and Saturday night, with daybreak lows about 36 to 43, before we start to rebound next week.

By the middle of next we’ll be back above average again.

