Crews clearing downed tree on Bloomfield Rd. and Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a downed tree near the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau.

They responded around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. October 4.

The power lines to one house were knocked down.

Currently, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department is blocking the street. The estimated duration is unknown.

Ameren is also on the scene to turn off power so Public Works can clean up the area.

At this time, the reason for the downed tree is unknown.

