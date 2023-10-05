Carbondale Warming Center receives a $150,000 grant to help get back to a 24 hour facility

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Warming Center will be able to function as a 24 hour facility beginning in November.

The Carbondale Warming Center was the recipient of a $150,000 Good Samaritan Grant facilitated through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Thursday afternoon, State Senator Dale Fowler and local leaders met at the warming center to break the good news.

Carbondale Warming Center Executive Director Carmalita Cahill says the 24-hour shelter was forced to cut operational hours down to 12 hours to accommodate overnights starting July 5. Starting August 4, the center was only able to operate 6 hours a day, serving as a daytime resource center for social services.

“It is so overwhelmingly joyous to know when you’re speaking for other people that can’t speak for themselves at that time that they’ve been heard. We’ve been heard, we’ve been heard in southern Illinois and hopefully this continues and keeps the lines open,” said Cahill.

State Senator Dale Fowler knows how important it is to keep a facility like this opened.

“There’s nothing worse than people not having food in their belly it a place to stay. And so we had to go to work and it’s not always easy to secure funding, it’s a process but it became a priority,” said Fowler.

Fowler says he plans to fight in Springfield to help get additional funding for the warming center.

“We’ll be working on FY 25 budget to try and secure enough funding so we don’t have this issue again,” said Fowler.

Cahill says through the good and the bad, she wants to show up for the community no matter what.

“There’s been so much that’s gone on since we’ve closed for them that it’s not been the best and so hopefully this will brighten and bring back that hope for them,” said Cahill.

The Carbondale Warming Center is a non-profit organization serving more than 300,000 meals since its December 2019 opening. Cahill says the shelter works closely with the City, which provides the building and covers the maintenance of the facility.

Cahill says the tentative plan is to fully reopen the shelter on a 24-hour basis starting November 15, 2023, through the winter months. Cahill says that date could change, based on weather conditions.

