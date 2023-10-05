Cape Girardeau PD introduces new ‘Chief’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department introduced its first community resource dog.

The new addition, named Chief, is a 3-month-old Goldendoodle.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, he’s already bringing smiles to their faces.

They say he will be spending a lot of time with his “dad,” Patrolman Bobby Newton, the department’s public information officer.

