Cape Girardeau PD introduces new ‘Chief’

The Cape Girardeau Police Department introduced a new "chief."
The Cape Girardeau Police Department introduced a new "chief."(Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department introduced its first community resource dog.

The new addition, named Chief, is a 3-month-old Goldendoodle.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, he’s already bringing smiles to their faces.

They say he will be spending a lot of time with his “dad,” Patrolman Bobby Newton, the department’s public information officer.

