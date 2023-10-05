Cape Girardeau PD introduces new ‘Chief’
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department introduced its first community resource dog.
The new addition, named Chief, is a 3-month-old Goldendoodle.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, he’s already bringing smiles to their faces.
They say he will be spending a lot of time with his “dad,” Patrolman Bobby Newton, the department’s public information officer.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.