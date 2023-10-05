Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau man charged for burglary and kidnapping

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Rickey Foulks of Cape Girardeau and was later formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man has been formally charged after attempting to force someone from their residence at gunpoint.

On October 4, around 12:10 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 0-100 block of North Hanover for a possible burglary in progress. A neighbor reported seeing a male subject attempting to gain entrance into the residence.

After officers arrived, they located an open door to the residence but did not locate anyone inside.

Around 12:26 p.m., officers received another call in reference to an attempted abduction where the suspect attempted to force the victim out of their residence and into his vehicle at gunpoint. Officers responded to the location of the 500 block of North Fountain and made contact with the victim. While speaking with the victim, it was determined that the two incidents were related.

Officers observed the suspect vehicle in an alley and attempted to make contact with the driver as he fled in the vehicle. The suspect struck a CGPD marked patrol car with his vehicle, attempting to disable the officers patrol vehicle.

After a short vehicle pursuit, officers were able to get the suspect to stop in the 900 block of Ranney where he was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Rickey Foulks of Cape Girardeau and was later formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office for the following:

  • Class B Felony of burglary in the first degree
  • Class B Felony of kidnapping in the first degree
  • Two counts of Felony armed criminal action
  • Class E Felony of unlawful use of a weapon
  • Class A misdemeanor of assault in the fourth degree
  • Class B felony of assault in the second degree
  • Class E Felony of resisting an arrest

Foulks is currently being held without bond.

