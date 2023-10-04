Woman accused of running drug house out of former church

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman is accused of running a drug house of a former church.

Karen P. Schleyer has been charged with one count of maintaining or keeping a public nuisance at 1024 William Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to court papers, police received several complaints about possible illegal drug activity at the building Schleyer turned into a residence.

Police started an investigation into the complaints.

Court documents state undercover agents had bought suspected methamphetamine from the residence, traffic stops in front of the building revealed drugs were allegedly bought from someone at the building and police found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine during raids at the property.

Police stated they found fentanyl inside a vehicle on the property during one of their searches and seven people were taken into custody.

Court papers state a total of five instances reportedly took place in January, February and September.

According to online court documents, Schleyer is expected to be in court on Thursday, October 5.

