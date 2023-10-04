Heartland Votes
Williamson County FOP hosting Halloween Color Fun Run

This Run/Walk is 3.2 miles through Walker’s Bluff Winery in Carterville, Illinois.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police will be hosting a Halloween Color Fun Run next weekend.

Held on Friday, October 13 at 4 p.m., this Run/Walk is 3.2 miles through Walker’s Bluff Winery in Carterville. The event is open to the whole family and prizes will be given for best costume.

Admission for the Fun Run is $15 per runner. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Marion Police Department.

In addition to the Halloween Color Fun Run, Walker’s Bluff will be hosting a Halloween Party following the run.

For any questions, you can visit the Williamson County FOP Facebook Page or you can send an email to scalhoon@marionpolicedept.com.

